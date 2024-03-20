Move Over Edward — 'Frieren' Takes The Top Spot

What is the most beloved anime in the world? The show that's generally agreed to be the best? This is the kind of question we could all argue about for 200 forum pages. But at some point in that argument, and very likely early on, somebody would link to the ANN Encyclopedia's Top 10 Anime or the MyAnimeList Top Anime Series page to prove their point. No single resource is perfect, but these established lists rely on millions of fan rankings to rate the greats.

And as it happens, both of those resources have just undergone a reckoning. After nearly a decade with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ranked as the top anime on both sites, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End edged into the top spot late last week.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End burst onto the scene in Fall 2023 with a bingeworthy premiere of four full-length episodes back to back. Viewers got hooked on its “cozy” fantasy premise, the ageless main character, and an unexpectedly deep underlying message about mortality. Frieren benefited from strong source material from ​​ Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's popular manga, but Studio Madhouse 's adaptation brought its charms further out in living color.

Meanwhile, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood premiered 15 years ago in April 2009. The 64-episode Studio Bones series was preceded by Fullmetal Alchemist , a 2003 anime that loosely followed the plot of Hiromu Arakawa 's beloved manga of the same name. Brotherhood rebooted the anime—this time faithfully adhering to the manga—and for this reason, it is the one that has more clearly withstood the test of time.

In the Anime News Network database, Frieren has an overall score of 9.14, slightly edging out Brotherhood's current overall score of 9.07. Brotherhood initially rose to #1 in May 2016 with a score of 9.10, overtaking the previous reigning champ, Steins;Gate .

On MyAnimeList , Brotherhood has a weighted ranking of 9.09 (scored by 2,104,150 users) as of this publication. Late last week, Frieren attained a slightly higher weighted ranking of 9.181 (scored by 205,336 users). It's apparent that while fewer people have seen the much newer Frieren anime, they have scored it higher than they did Brotherhood.

In both cases, Brotherhood has the benefit of time and the widespread word-of-mouth recommendation that comes with it, while Frieren has the advantage of cutting-edge animation and plenty of weekly chatter on social media as each new episode comes out. Fortunately, it does not also have the advantage of streaming accessibility. As long as Brotherhood remains available on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Amazon Prime , and (for one more week) Funimation , it is unlikely to fade into obscurity even if it no longer claims the top spot.

Looking at these two anime side by side, they share many similar themes and a familiar appeal. Brotherhood leads with strong action scenes and fantasy elements before walloping viewers with deep emotional beats to make them contemplate mortality; meanwhile, Frieren follows this formula in reverse. Both shows benefit hugely from the convivial chemistry between their dual leads as they set out on a life-changing journey—and the energy and humor of the ensemble cast they meet along the way. They also showcase strong worldbuilding, catchy opening and ending themes, and impressive animation that stands out from their contemporaries.

Brotherhood deserves its accolades, but if something is going to push it off the throne, Frieren has earned the crown. The show is currently wrapping up the First-Class Mage Exam Arc and is a very different show than the one it started as. However, this about-face from its earlier focus on Frieren's past and current journeys indicates the show's range and staying power.

It's fitting that Frieren, a show with such strong messages about time and mortality, has become the one to topple an eight-year status quo. A major theme of Frieren is that its titular character experiences time differently: what would feel like ages to a human is nothing to her. To Frieren, Brotherhood's rein would be simply a blip in the time-space continuum.