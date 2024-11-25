The Anime News Network Holiday Gift Guide

The Anime News Network Holiday Gift Guideby ANN Editorial Team,
Anime News Network's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide
Welcome to ANN's Holiday Gift Guide! Unlike boring catalogs, our gift guide is designed to help you find what the otaku in your life might be missing, from fancy Blu-ray sets to a Demon Slayer computer mouse to a solid gold Godzilla figurine. It's organized by category, with a special section compiling the gifts under $25, so check it out. You might find the perfect gift for someone you love—or even for yourself.
