Tokyo Revengers Returns to Pony Canyon Stage at AnimeJapan 2026 for 50 Minutes of Fun and Games

A fixture at AnimeJapan's main stages, this year popular anime series Tokyo Revengers appeared at the Pony Canyon booth stage with four cast members, Yūki Shin (voice of Takemichi Hanagaki), Yuu Hayashi (Manjiro “Mikey” Sano), Masaya Fukunishi (Ken “Draken” Ryuguji), and Shō Karino (Chifuyu Matsuno), for a whopping 50 minutes to talk about the series, the forthcoming season, and to win it all in the Pony Canyon booth stage contest.

The cast appeared on stage in high spirits, wearing the Tokyo Manji Gang uniform. Fukunishi, always a mood maker, also added some motorcycle noises as he entered, mimicking the motorcycle seen in the series. After joking about the stage looking like an arcade, complete with a Gator Panic arcade machine, the master of ceremonies noted this was the first time in four years Tokyo Revengers appeared on the Pony Canyon stage at the annual anime event.

Courtesy of Pony Canyon © Ken Wakui, KODANSHA / TOKYO REVENGERS Anime Production Committee.

After some quick banter, the cast recapped the Tokyo Revengers story up to that point. From the Battle of 8/3 arc and Bloody Halloween arc aired in 2021, and the Christmas Showdown arc and Tenjiku arc aired in 2023, the MC noted the series was gearing up for the forthcoming Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc in fall 2026. Having been five years since the first season of Tokyo Revengers aired, the MC asked the cast what their first recording experience was like. Shin quickly answered, saying he was so nervous and focused on the role that Ryoto Osaka (Naoto Tachibana) told him, “You don't have to be so nervous. Voice it the way you want.” Hayashi then noted Shin got the role down perfectly. “He was so perfect, I got anxious and had a back and forth with the director because I didn't sound like Mikey,” Hayashi recalled.

The focus then shifted to Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc , with a short synopsis of the arc. Noting, “After leaving the past behind, Takemichi finally reaches the ultimate future where his beloved Hinata is alive. However, he is nowhere to be found.” Fukunishi was excited about the preview, but Shin interrupted him, saying, “But who is 'He'?” At this, Fukunishi collapsed to the floor at the shock and mystery. “Really, who is 'He'?” Fukunishi joked as he got up.

Courtesy of Pony Canyon © Ken Wakui, KODANSHA / TOKYO REVENGERS Anime Production Committee.

Karino jumped into the conversation, noting fans who've read the manga know what's coming up. But for fans of the anime series, the vertical handshake seen in the preview is a surprise. “Up until now, the handshake has been highlighted in both the opening and endings,” Karino said. Hayashi agreed with Karino and pointed out how this handshake was bloody.

The Tokyo Revengers stage show then revealed a new promotional video along with announcements about the Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc , mini anime series Puchi Dōwa Revengers , and new album Tokyo Revengers Duet EP 02.

With the announcements done, the cast went into a talk segment. However, rather than pre-planned subjects, the cast were asked to randomly select topics from a gatcha-gatcha capsule machine. Confidently strutting over to the machine, Karino was the first to select a topic, and the cast was hoping for a trip to Hawaii. In reality, the first topic was about Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc recording sessions. Although a topic fans watching the stage show wanted to hear, Karino pointed out that the only thing they could say is recording had concluded. The MC pressed them a bit more, and Karino said there were some sections of the season that were difficult to record, especially the new cast developing their characters.

Courtesy of Pony Canyon © Ken Wakui, KODANSHA / TOKYO REVENGERS Anime Production Committee.

Shin was the second to select a topic from the gatcha machine, memorable moments from Tokyo Revengers from the past five years. Hayashi noted the franchise has “Done several collaborations over the past five years, so it's difficult to pick something out.” To this, Shin cited the numerous Tokyo Revengers live readings, to which the other cast members agreed. Fukunishi and Karino noted the live reading where the fans ranked Tokyo Revengers scenes, citing the scene between Tokyo Revengers characters Keisuki Baji and Chifuyu. His curiosity piqued, Hayashi asked how many people in the audience attended that live reading. A bit shy, a handful of audience members raised their hands, to the delight of the cast.

Courtesy of Pony Canyon © Ken Wakui, KODANSHA / TOKYO REVENGERS Anime Production Committee.

Taking it back to recording sessions, Hayashi recalled recording a scene where Miky was at a hair removal salon for a Tokyo Revengers collaboration. “The line that got me was 'Is anyone chickening out for body hair removal? No one right!?” Hayashi joked, pointing to Mikey's iconic line, “Is anyone chickening out? No one right!?” Fukinishi joined in the fun and recalled when Hayashi read the line, “Anyone think nasal irrigation hurts? No one right!?” for a separate collaboration

Fukinishi drew the final topic, thoughts on Tokyo Revengers June's “Dachi Live 2”. The cast joked a bit about Shin possibly having more songs since Tokyo Revengers Duet EP 02 was just announced. Karino then addressed the audience, saying, “It'll probably be a long event, so it might be best to train your legs.” The cast also wondered if a live band would be at “Dachi Live 2”. To Shin, Hayashi, and Karino's surprise, Fukunishi said, “A live band will be there.” Hayashi was elated at this news, recalling that the band at the first “Dachi Live” was dressed in Tokyo Revengers uniforms.

Courtesy of Pony Canyon © Ken Wakui, KODANSHA / TOKYO REVENGERS Anime Production Committee.

A little banter later, the highlight of the Tokyo Revengers Pony Canyon Booth Stage Show began. The Pony Canyon Booth Stage Show Arcade Battle. The MC announced that every stage show that took place at the Pony Canyon booth for AnimeJapan 2026 played Gator Panic, and the show with the highest points would win a special prize. As the last stage show at the Pony Canyon booth, the Tokyo Revengers cast got to see the highest scores, which was Tougen Anki at 94 points.

Confirming Fukunishi's information, the MC stated, “The higher-ups said the Tokyo Revengers team will probably break the rules, so let them do as they please.” While feigning not wanting to bend the rules too much, Karino went to Hayashi, saying, “We should all play together, right leader?” as if addressing Hayashi as their respective Tokyo Revengers characters. To this, Hayashi agreed.

The four cast members then surrounded the Gator Panic machine, taking up different sections to whack. The MC then explained the rules of Gator Panic: one point for every gator hit, minus points for any gator missed. If the team hit more than 40 gators within 50 seconds, they would get an extra 10 seconds on the clock. After listening to the rules, Shin, Hayashi, Fukunishi, and Karino crowded around the machine again, only for the MC to joke, “We can't even see the machine anymore.” Laughing off the comment from the MC, Karino then stated he wanted to hear Hayashi's “No chickens. No one, right!?” Obliging, Hayahashi exclaimed, “Is anyone chickening out of beating gators? No one, right!? We four will get 'em!”

Courtesy of Pony Canyon © Ken Wakui, KODANSHA / TOKYO REVENGERS Anime Production Committee.

With the cast all facing the Gator Panic machine, the MC joked that we can't see anything but the Toman members. He further added to the joke, “I'd love to see these members doing this in an arcade.”

After a minute of play, the score was tallied. 98 gators whacked, 0 missed, for a total of 98 points. A clear victory for Tokyo Revengers … until the MC said he received a ruling from the higher-ups. “Maybe four players were a bit too much. Disqualified,” the MC read. Hayashi then joked, “I used to do this in junior high school. My friends and I tried to see how high a score we could get.” Trying to get another chance at the game, Shin offered the MC a handshake, as if to turn back time like his Tokyo Revengers character. Unfortunately, he was denied due to time constraints.