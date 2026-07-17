ANN Manga and Novel Summer Reading List 2026

Remember those summer reading lists you used to get as a kid? While they could have a few gems, for the most part, they weren't all that exciting. But what if your teachers had given you manga and light novels to read? Well, you're in luck, because we've assembled ten reading lists for you to have fun with this summer - or to help introduce little readers in your life to the joys of Japanese and Korean fiction. So grab your beach towels and one (or more!) of these books, and have a very bookish summer.





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