Right Stuf Loves Canada Spice & Wolf Novels Mega-Give-Away

As the largest Anime specific retailer in North America, Right Stuf Anime is happy to offer FREE shipping to Canadian customers for any order placed over $250!

Right Stuf also collect all taxes, duties, and customs fees at the time you place your order. Previously these fees were collected by Canada Post and were accompanied by a COD charge to collect them. By moving to pre-collection, the fees will be the same but this collection charge is no longer necessary - so you save on every order with us! Delivery time to Canada after your order completes should be 5-7 business days, excluding holidays. Full tracking is provided all the way to your door!

To show their love of Canada, Right Stuf has asked ANN to give something special away!

The original Spice and Wolf light novels that inspired the popular anime and manga series. The first 17 volumes are included.

Winner: Yuyang Ye, AB

Winners will be announced sometime in the 30 days following the end of the contest. Prizes will be mailed January 31st, 2020.

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within Canada (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: Canada Post), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
