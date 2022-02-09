Attack on Titan X Secretlab Gaming Chair Giveaway
Secretlab and Funimation have launched the official Attack on Titan gaming chair, which comes with a pack of Cleaning Levi wipes! As a special treat for ANN readers, Secretlab is giving away one set of these products each to two lucky winners. One winner will be selected at random from all entrants (open to everyone) and the second winner will be selected at random from subscriber entrants (open only to ANN subscribers).
Attack on Titan is a global phenomenon on the back of a meteoric rise in popularity since the manga began serialization in 2009. Hajime Isayama's portrayal of a post-apocalyptic world, rife with charismatic characters and gripping plot twists, has kept fans enamored for over a decade thanks to its key themes of hope and perseverance amid darker political and philosophical undertones.
The Secretlab Attack on Titan Edition chair incorporates elements of the Scout Regiment's uniform to create a nostalgic ode to the legendary series. Upholstered in Secretlab NEO™ Hybrid Leatherette in a tan color palette, the chair features harness strap detailing and khaki suede panels along its side wings, a play on the omni-directional mobility gear the Scouts are equipped with when facing the Titans in combat.
Represent humanity's bravest branch with the “The Wings of Freedom” insignia emblazoned on both sides of the chair's backrest — a poignant representation of mankind's eternal desire for freedom. The dark military green on the back of the chair pays homage to the hooded cape donned by the Scouts on their fearless expeditions outside the Walls. Every Attack on Titan Edition chair is equipped with multiple patent-pending technologies and features of the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022. Fans can enjoy award-winning comfort in sizes Small, Regular or XL, whether they're revisiting their favorite volumes of the manga, or staying on the edge of their seats as they follow the latest storyline developments of the anime. Fans who have yet to catch Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 can stream all the newest episodes on Funimation.
About Secretlab
Established in 2014, Secretlab has redefined what people think of when it comes to gaming chairs. Driven by extensive research, development, and cutting-edge engineering, Secretlab's award-winning chairs are the top choice of the world's premier gaming tournaments, championship-winning teams and over 1,000,000 users worldwide. Today, Secretlab's proprietary technology and design innovations continue to push the boundaries in ergonomic comfort and the science of sitting, winning over 40 Editor's Choice and Best Hardware Awards from leading international publications and reviewers.
The contest ends on 2022-02-16 at 23:59 EST. Good luck to everyone!
The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the United States, Canada, the UK and the EU (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you). Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased from our servers within 12 months; their names will be posted on Anime News Network and removed from the site after 7 years. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased once the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
