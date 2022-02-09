Attack on Titan X Secretlab Gaming Chair Giveaway

Daily Report About My Witch Senpai isn't satisfied with being just a quiet romance. It also touches on the harsher realities of being different in a world that isn't designed for you.

― Being a witch is definitely not all its cracked up to be in Shizuka's world. In Maka Mochida's Daily Report About my Witch Senpai, magic is just another talent that some people have, like perfect pitch or an eidetic m...