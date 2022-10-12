Secretlab Naruto Shippuden Collection - Akatsuki Edition Gaming Chair Giveaway
Inspired by the Greatest Ninja himself, the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Naruto Edition is anchored by the
Eight Sign Sealing Formula on the back of the chair, which sealed the Nine-Tails into Naruto, an homage to
his identity as the Nine-Tails Jinchuriki. Magatamas on the chair's side wings represent Naruto in Nine-Tails
Mode where he draws on the beast's power, making him the strongest human to ever live. The emblematic
headband worn by all shinobi to pledge loyalty to their village is also embedded into the chair, giving fans a
special piece of the shinobi identity.
The same forehead protector is featured on the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Akatsuki Edition but with a
crossed-out logo, a nod to the Akatsuki custom of crossing out the symbol on their headbands to represent
the members' severed ties with their former villages. The iconic red Akatsuki symbol, a grim reminder of the
rain of blood amidst wars that gave rise to the rogue organization, is embroidered on the front and back of
the chair, as well as on the side wings in a quilted pattern.
Anime News Network, in collaboration with Secretlab, is giving away one Akatsuki Edition Gaming Chair! To participate, all you need to do is:
1. Like and RT the tweet embedded below, and
2. Follow @Anime and @secretlabchairs on Twitter!
Giveaway ends October 17, 2022 23:59 EDT. Good luck!
One person will be selected at random from among those who have met the above conditions (1 and 2). They will be contacted by direct message from @anime and will have 48 hours to respond with their details. If we are unable to confirm the recipient within 48 hours, a new one will be selected at random. The prize will only be shipped within the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
The chair is also available here at secretlab.co/naruto
About Secretlab
Established in 2014, Secretlab has redefined what people think of when it comes to gaming chairs. Driven by extensive research, development, and cutting-edge engineering, Secretlab's award-winning chairs are the top choice of the world's premier gaming tournaments, championship-winning teams and over 1,000,000 users worldwide. Today, Secretlab's proprietary technology and design innovations continue to push the boundaries in ergonomic comfort and the science of sitting, winning over 40 Editor's Choice and Best Hardware Awards from leading international publications and reviewers.
To learn more about Secretlab, visit www.secretlab.co, or follow Secretlab on Facebook, Instagram (@Secretlab) and Twitter (@secretlabchairs) pages.
The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
