Secretlab Naruto Shippuden Collection - Akatsuki Edition Gaming Chair Giveaway

The hit series has a new anime out while Discotek is bringing the classic back to home video. Coop Bicknell talks shop with Justin Sevakis, Logan Rebholz, and Robert Woodhead on bringing the series to the U.S., both past and present.

― On July 30th 2022, I found myself sitting amongst an enthusiastic crowd for Discotek Media's Otakon Panel. The boutique distributor's announcements excited people from...