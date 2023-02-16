Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Print Giveaway

Tomboy Tomo couldn't have picked a more awkward high school crush 'cause it's on her childhood friend, Junichiro, but he only sees her as one of the guys. Despite her pretty looks and signals, nothing gets through to this meathead! Will Junichiro ever realize Tomo's into him and see her for the cutesy girl she actually is?!

ANN is giving away one Tomo-chan Is a Girl! print each to five lucky winners! Below is the sample of the print signed by Hitoshi Nanba , the anime director of this romantic anime series.

The giveaway event ends on February 23, Thursday, 23:59 EST , and is only available to US residents only. Good luck!

