Win a Trip to Japan with Anime News Network and PacSet Tours

ANN IN JAPAN 2023 CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF ANIME NEWS NETWORK WITH A ONE-OF-A-KIND ADVENTURE!

In October and November, Anime News Network is going to Japan with PacSet Tours, and we want to bring you with us!

More information about this amazing trip can be found on the ANN x PacSet site; we hope you'll join us on tour!

On Sunday, July 2nd at Anime Expo, ANN will choose 1 winner to join the trip for free. There are a couple ways to win.

Enter to win on this page. Be an ANN forum Subscriber Subscribe to the ANN newsletter Be registered for the tour already Attend our Anime Expo panel on Monday, July 3rd If you previously signed up for the ANN Goes to Japan Tour in 2020

But wait, if you're already registered, what's the point of winning? Well, wouldn't it be even better if you could bring your best friend with you?

One winner will be selected and will win one ticket to the main October 29 to November 5 portion of the tour, as well as roundtrip airfare from a specified international airport in the United States or Canada to Tokyo for the tour. People traveling from other countries will be responsible for covering the cost of their travel to Tokyo.

This prize includes only airfare from one of these airports, and the base tour packages offered by PacSet Tours. All other costs, including but not limited to travel to the airport, food, spending money, and insurance are your own responsibility. Airfare will be on the cheapest reasonable itinerary available at ANN's discretion.

The prize is not exchangeable for cash or for any other tour. In the case that the ANN X PacSet 2023 Tour does not take place (ie: the tour is canceled), the prize will also be canceled.

The prize is not transferable; all entries must match the name on your passport.

Specific Details about how to enter:

Qualified entrants who fill out the form on this page will receive one entry. Qualified entrants who are current subscribers to ANN and fill out the form here will receive one additional entry. Qualified entrants who are subscribed to the ANN newsletter, ANNouncements, and fill out the entry form linked within an upcoming installment of the newsletter will receive one additional entry. You must still be subscribed when we select the winners in July. Qualified entrants who are already registered for the tour are automatically entered for the chance to bring a friend. Anyone who is present at our Anime Expo Panel on Sunday, July 2nd, will be given an additional opportunity to enter during the panel (details will be provided at the panel). Anyone who signed up for the canceled 2020 tour can enter here for an additional chance to win.

To be a qualified entrant, you must:

be over the age of 18 and over the age of majority in the country where you reside;

agree to all the PacSet Terms and Conditions listed here;

not be an employee or contractor of Anime News Network LLC, PacSet Travel, Kadokawa Corp, or any Kadokawa group company

Do not enter more than once per form. You will be disqualified.