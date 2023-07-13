×
Episode III of Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Signed T-shirts Giveaway

Hello ANN Readers! You are in for a treat!

Anime News Network, in collaboration with the Japanese video game studio, MyDearest, is giving away three t-shirts signed by famous Japanese voice actors for the upcoming game, Episode III of Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate!

Signed by Shōya Chiba (B Cell in Cells at Work! & Mizukiyo in Platinum End), who plays the protagonist Hal Scion in Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
Signed by Akari Kitō (Nezuko Kamado in Kimetsu no Yaiba & Suzune Horikita in Classroom of the Elite), who plays the Hal's companion, Lily.
Signed by Fairouz Ai (Power in Chainsaw Man & Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean), who plays the mysterious character, Systelia.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Marine City, Astrum Close. Crime rate: 0.001%. In this idyllic metropolis, dreams are utilized to ensure crime is prevented before it even happens. The founder of this so-called paradise is killed in an unprecedented, theoretically impossible incident. Special Supervisor Hal Scion is assigned to this extraordinary case and tasked with unraveling the mystery threatening to plunge the city into disaster.

All three episodes of the award-winning Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate series are now available on Meta Quest II and PlayStation VR 2 are available starting on July 13, 2023!

Want to keep yourself updated with the game and MyDearest? Here are the official pages that you need to follow!

Dyschronia: https://twitter.com/dyschronia_en MyDearestVR: https://twitter.com/MyDearestVR

This giveaway is available to North America residents only and ends on July 28 23:59 EDT.

Name:
E-mail address:
Complete mailing address (where to send the prize)

Entries with incomplete mailing addresses will be disqualified.
No PO Boxes (Military PO Boxes (APO/AFO/CFPO are acceptable).

Don't forget to double check your answers and then click Good luck everyone!

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States and Canada (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
