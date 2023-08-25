×
Trash Taste Boys' EU Live Tour Tickets Giveaway

Hello ANN readers! Who wants to watch Joey, Grant, and Connor on stage? The Trash Taste Boys are back at it again in Europe! Come and watch them on stage as they talk, rant, and challenge you, the audience, about everything and anything! Laugh, cry and rage at this interactive one-of-a-kind comedy game show!

As such, Anime News Network, in collaboration with GXP, is excited to announce that we will be giving away two pairs of tickets for their London, UK Show on September 9 at Eventim Apollo! The show will be a two-hour interactive comedy show, which includes a few games, debate on some classic controversial topics where you, the audience, will get to decide it is a yay or nay, and have some fun, Family Feud style!

This giveaway is up until September 2, 2023, 23:59 EST. Don't miss this opportunity to watch The Anime Man, Gigguk, and CDawgVA , and have them tickle your funny bones, and give you a great show! Good luck to the participants!

Curious about their Europe live tour dates? Here it is!

Note that the tickets are transferable, and the tickets will be claimed at will-call. For transferring of tickets, the names of the attendees ought to be changed before the start of the event.

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped worldwide (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
