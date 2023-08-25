Trash Taste Boys' EU Live Tour Tickets Giveaway

Hello ANN readers! Who wants to watch Joey, Grant, and Connor on stage? The Trash Taste Boys are back at it again in Europe! Come and watch them on stage as they talk, rant, and challenge you, the audience, about everything and anything! Laugh, cry and rage at this interactive one-of-a-kind comedy game show!

As such, Anime News Network, in collaboration with GXP, is excited to announce that we will be giving away two pairs of tickets for their London, UK Show on September 9 at Eventim Apollo! The show will be a two-hour interactive comedy show, which includes a few games, debate on some classic controversial topics where you, the audience, will get to decide it is a yay or nay, and have some fun, Family Feud style!

This giveaway is up until September 2, 2023, 23:59 EST. Don't miss this opportunity to watch The Anime Man, Gigguk, and CDawgVA , and have them tickle your funny bones, and give you a great show! Good luck to the participants!

Name:



E-mail address:



Double-check your answers and then:

Curious about their Europe live tour dates? Here it is!

Note that the tickets are transferable, and the tickets will be claimed at will-call. For transferring of tickets, the names of the attendees ought to be changed before the start of the event.