Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint Giveaway
As a treat for ANN readers worldwide, IZE PRESS is giving away one copy of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners.
The intriguing survival game manhwa Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint blends supernatural action with psychological drama. It's a fantastic series supported by the incredible artwork of Sleepy-C. The book also features a beautiful fold-out poster!
Since the announcement of Ize Press, Yen Press' Korean content imprint, in April 2022, readers have been requesting and eagerly anticipating English print editions of the well-known comic.
Written by singNsong, the author of The World After the Fall, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint has reigned supreme as one of the top ten action series on the digital comic platform WEBTOON with over 268 million views and 2.9 million subscribers. This Korean comic series also won the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award in the Manhwa Category of the 2021 Korea Content Awards.
Giveaway ends on November 22, 2023 11:59pm EST. GOOD LUCK!
