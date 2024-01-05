×
My Wife Is an Oni Giveaway

As a treat for ANN readers in the US and Canada, Irodori Comics is giving away 3 sets of My Wife is an Oni volumes 1 and 2.

About the Series

My Wife Is an Oni is a series about Tomoyuki and Mitsuki: childhood friends turned lovers who are now a married couple. But there's a catch! Mitsuki is an oni who shows a lot of spikes on the outside but turns into her lovable self only when she's alone with Tomoyuki in the comfort of their home.

You can read more about the series here.

About Inodori Comics

Irodori Comics is working with numerous Japanese indie manga artist to bring their works to English-speaking audiences. Under the Irodori Aqua label, they publish works suitable for general audiences.

Irodori Comics is running a sale on its Irodori Aqua (all-ages) material until January 7 as well as on their adult material (only until January 7)..

As an exclusive perk for ANN readers, you can use the following discount code to save an additional 10% when making a purchase. Code: ANN10

Follow Irodori Comics on the following platforms:

Website: https://irodoricomics.com/splash.php
Twitter: https://twitter.com/irodori_aqua
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/irodoricomics/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/irodoricomics

Three winners will be selected at random and each winner will receive 1 set of My Wife is an Oni volumes 1 and 2. . Giveaway ends January 14 23:59 ET. Good luck!

Name:

E-mail address:

Complete Mailing address: (where to send the prize)

Entries with incomplete mailing addresses will be disqualified. No PO Boxes (Military PO Boxes (APO/AFO/CFPO are OK).

Double-check your answers and then:

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States and Canada (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
