×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

PAPRIKA Movie Poster Giveaway

Is this a dream? Another giveaway? While dreams and reality may blend and merge in Satoshi Kon's masterpiece PAPRIKA, ANN and Iconic Events assure you this giveaway is very real.

Iconic Events has partnered with Anime Expo Cinema Nights program to present the last film in visionary director Satoshi Kon's impeccable body of work. His mind-bending thriller PAPRIKA hits theaters next week, and has been restored in 4K for the first time ever. When a machine that allows therapists to enter their patients' dreams is stolen, all hell breaks loose. Only a young female therapist, Paprika, can stop it.

PAPRIKA is coming to theaters across the United States from February 7th to 11th and we have TWO original Japanese theatrical posters (29”x40”) to give away courtesy of our friends at Iconic Events. And this time, to be entered into the draw, we're taking you wonderful readers over to Instagram for your chance to win. Here's what you'll need to do to enter:

1. Like the Reel below. 2. Follow AnimeNewsNetwork & Iconic Events on Instagram 3. Comment #PaprikaGiveaway on the Reel

The two winners will be randomly selected from those who have met the above conditions (1,2, and 3). They will be contacted by direct message from the ANN Instagram account (animenewsnetwork) and will have 48 hours to respond with their details. If we are unable to confirm the recipient within 48 hours, a new winner will be selected at random.

Please note: This contest is only open to those with a US address and the prize cannot be shipped to a PO box.

Looking for tickets to screenings of PAPRIKA near you? Check out the Anime Expo Cinema Nights page for showtimes in your area! Enjoy the dream parade!

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Giveaway homepage / archives