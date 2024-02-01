PAPRIKA Movie Poster Giveaway

Is this a dream? Another giveaway? While dreams and reality may blend and merge in Satoshi Kon 's masterpiece PAPRIKA, ANN and Iconic Events assure you this giveaway is very real.

Iconic Events has partnered with Anime Expo Cinema Nights program to present the last film in visionary director Satoshi Kon 's impeccable body of work. His mind-bending thriller PAPRIKA hits theaters next week, and has been restored in 4K for the first time ever. When a machine that allows therapists to enter their patients' dreams is stolen, all hell breaks loose. Only a young female therapist, Paprika , can stop it.

PAPRIKA is coming to theaters across the United States from February 7th to 11th and we have TWO original Japanese theatrical posters (29”x40”) to give away courtesy of our friends at Iconic Events. And this time, to be entered into the draw, we're taking you wonderful readers over to Instagram for your chance to win. Here's what you'll need to do to enter:

1. Like the Reel below. 2. Follow AnimeNewsNetwork & Iconic Events on Instagram 3. Comment #PaprikaGiveaway on the Reel

The two winners will be randomly selected from those who have met the above conditions (1,2, and 3). They will be contacted by direct message from the ANN Instagram account (animenewsnetwork) and will have 48 hours to respond with their details. If we are unable to confirm the recipient within 48 hours, a new winner will be selected at random.

Please note: This contest is only open to those with a US address and the prize cannot be shipped to a PO box.

Looking for tickets to screenings of PAPRIKA near you? Check out the Anime Expo Cinema Nights page for showtimes in your area! Enjoy the dream parade!