Ninja Scroll Signed Shikishi Giveaway

Attention ANN readers and fans of classic anime! We have a very special item to give to ONE lucky reader courtesy of our friends at Iconic Events Releasing. Read on to learn more!

Iconic Events Releasing partners with Anime Expo for AX Cinema Nights, bringing classic anime to the big screen. This year's titles are a mix of beloved classics and titles you might not have heard of but have influenced some of the contemporary titles you know and love. What they all have in common is they deserve to be seen on the big screen, and are meant to be experienced with friends and other anime lovers.

First up is Ninja Scroll, hitting screens next week on September 11, 12 and 15! A mysterious vagabond sets out on a journey to confront his past. Little does he know he is up against a demonic force of killers, with a ghost from his past as the leader. Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of this dark, action-packed adventure and see an exclusive interview with director Yoshiaki Kawajiri.

Tickets to Ninja Scroll are available now, grab some friends and secure your seats!

Speaking of, we have an exclusive shikishi board signed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri to give away! Kawajiri-san is a legend in the anime world. One of the co-founders of Studio Madhouse (Hunter x Hunter 2011, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End), Kawajiri-san's career spans over 50 years, working on series from classics like Aim for the Ace! to the biggest series of today like Demon Slayer and Vinland Saga. Ninja Scroll is arguably his magnum opus. The film is an acclaimed cult classic and an important piece of anime's history. Which is why it is such an honor to be giving away this shikishi, signed by Kawajiri-san himself.

To be entered to win this rare collectible, all we're looking for today is for you to sign up for ANN's weekly newsletter. The ANN newsletter rounds up the news of the week in one convenient place for you every Sunday AND includes special offers exclusively for ANN readers. Enter your details below for a chance to win!

(Please note: This prize can only be shipped to a US address!)

Entries with incomplete mailing addresses will be disqualified.
Entries with incomplete mailing addresses will be disqualified.
No PO Boxes (Military PO Boxes (APO/AFO/CFPO are OK).

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Entries will not be shipped to non-military PO boxes. Winners' name will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing address will be provided to our shipping agent of choice (for example: USPS) and no one else. Winners' address and e-mail address will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
