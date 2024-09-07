Ninja Scroll Signed Shikishi Giveaway

Attention ANN readers and fans of classic anime! We have a very special item to give to ONE lucky reader courtesy of our friends at Iconic Events Releasing. Read on to learn more!

Iconic Events Releasing partners with Anime Expo for AX Cinema Nights, bringing classic anime to the big screen. This year's titles are a mix of beloved classics and titles you might not have heard of but have influenced some of the contemporary titles you know and love. What they all have in common is they deserve to be seen on the big screen, and are meant to be experienced with friends and other anime lovers.

First up is Ninja Scroll , hitting screens next week on September 11, 12 and 15! A mysterious vagabond sets out on a journey to confront his past. Little does he know he is up against a demonic force of killers, with a ghost from his past as the leader. Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of this dark, action-packed adventure and see an exclusive interview with director Yoshiaki Kawajiri .

Tickets to Ninja Scroll are available now, grab some friends and secure your seats!

Speaking of, we have an exclusive shikishi board signed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri to give away! Kawajiri-san is a legend in the anime world. One of the co-founders of Studio Madhouse ( Hunter x Hunter 2011, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ), Kawajiri-san's career spans over 50 years, working on series from classics like Aim for the Ace! to the biggest series of today like Demon Slayer and Vinland Saga . Ninja Scroll is arguably his magnum opus. The film is an acclaimed cult classic and an important piece of anime's history. Which is why it is such an honor to be giving away this shikishi, signed by Kawajiri-san himself.

To be entered to win this rare collectible, all we're looking for today is for you to sign up for ANN's weekly newsletter. The ANN newsletter rounds up the news of the week in one convenient place for you every Sunday AND includes special offers exclusively for ANN readers. Enter your details below for a chance to win!

(Please note: This prize can only be shipped to a US address!)