BLEACH G.E.M. Series Figurine Giveaway

Surprise ANN Community! We have an awesome giveaway figurine for you!

Picture of G.E.M. Series: BLEACH - Gin Ichimaru by Megahouse Figrue
G.E.M. Series: BLEACH - Gin Ichimaru
Image via MegaHouse Website
© 久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・dentsu・ぴえろ

Released in 2021 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bleach, this MegaHouse G.E.M. Series Figure of Gin Ichimaru is 30cm in height (approximately 12-inch).

The figure captures a specific moment in a battle scene during the Arrancar Arc. Gin is posed landing gracefully on some rocks as his white haori coat flutters around him, one sleeve torn apart but his graceful arms and detailed finger tips sculpted in stunning detail.

His iconic smile has also been captured as faithfully as possible, and he comes with two face parts to choose from! It's a figure that captures Gin's charm beautifully, so be sure to add him to your collection!

To participate, all you need to do is:

1. Follow @animenewsnetwork.com on Bluesky

2. Like and repost the Bluesky post below

GIVEAWAY ALERT!

We're giving away this 12" MegaHouse BLEACH - Gin Ichimaru Figure.

All you have to do to is:

1. Like and repost this post 2. Follow @animenewsnetwork.com on Bluesky

One randomly selected entrant will get the figure!Full giveaway rules here: 4NN.cx/.221462

Ends Feb 28.

[image or embed]

— Anime News Network (@animenewsnetwork.com) February 21, 2025 at 12:15 PM

The winner will be contacted by DM on Bluesky on or around March 3rd and will have 72 hours to respond. If the winner does not respond within 72 hours, a new winner will be selected, so make sure to check your DMs! And finally, this giveaway is only open to residents of the USA and Canada and ends on February 28, 2025 at 23:59:00 EST Time. Good luck!

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States and Canada (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
