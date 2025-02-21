MACROSS -Shooting Insight- Digital Key Giveaway

MACROSS -Shooting Insight- is an all-new MACROSS game, the latest entry in the landmark science fiction franchise ! When multiple dimensional folds suddenly occur across space-time, pilots and songstresses alike find themselves inexplicably transported to the Battle 7! The explosive shmup follows a group of fan-favorite pilots and songstresses from the MACROSS universe as they unite to take down a new cosmic menace threatening time and space. Featuring multiple gameplay styles and iconic songs with the power to change the game, the futuristic space shooter delivers an immersive journey full of lovable characters and adrenaline-pumping fights to thrill longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Players who strap into MACROSS -Shooting Insight- will experience...

A new original story where the fate of the galaxy is in the player's hands! Five engaging stories unfold to make up MACROSS -Shooting Insight-'s brand-new narrative, centered around familiar faces across the MACROSS franchise .

The return (and legendary) of playable pilots across several time periods, each with a unique Valkyrie, or a variable fighter, to utilize.

The power of music is strong in MACROSS , as songs can be weaponized through synchronizing with songstresses to activate a variety of crucial buffs and debuffs, such as increased firepower and reduced enemy fire speed.

And a variety of gameplay styles where as the story progresses, unique stages offer multiple game styles, such as horizontal, vertical and 360-degree scrolling shooter, making for a dynamic gameplay experience!

Together with Red Art Games, we are giving away four Digital giveaway keys of MACROSS -Shooting Insight-! For this giveaway, there will only be two digital keys for Switch, and two digital keys for PS5. Participants in the giveaway can only choose one key. Finally, This giveaway is only offered to NA and EU residents only, and ends on March 1, 2025 at 12:00:00 EST . Good luck!

