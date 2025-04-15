×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Rusty Rabbit Giveaway

It's time for another giveaway here at Anime News Network, and today we've got something for you from our friends at Nitro Plus and NetEase Games. We've got game codes for their new release, Rusty Rabbit!

The side-scrolling action adventure game follows Stamp, a reckless middle-aged rabbit obsessed with collecting junk and tinkering with machinery. In a world left behind by humans, rabbits now hold dominion over Earth as a new ice age rolls in. Massive ruins left behind by the humans are now being explored and excavated by rabbits known as “rust diggers”. Stamp is one of these rust diggers, and joins a digging team known as the “BBs” who are on a quest to delve deeper into the ruins known as Smokestack Mountain.

With conceptual planning from Gen Urobuchi of Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Psycho-Pass and Fate/Zero fame, Rusty Rabbit's fuzzy exterior might hide some dark secrets given Urobochi's past works. Fans of Urobuchi have dubbed him “The Butcher” for his penchant for putting characters (and viewers) through the emotional wringer. Will Stamp face a similar fate?

So how can you journey with Stamp into the ruins of Smokestack Mountain and uncover the hidden truths of this mysterious world? By entering our giveaway for one of three codes we have to give away!

The game is being released on PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam and we have one code for each to give away. So enter your details below along with which of the three platforms you would like to be considered for (please list all that apply).

Deadline for entries is Tuesday April 22nd 23:59 EST.

Rusty Rabbit bounces into action on April 17th on PS5, Nintendo Switch, & Steam.

Name:

E-mail address:

What platforms? (Nintendo Switch, PS5, Steam)

Double-check your answers and then:

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States and Canada (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Giveaway homepage / archives