Rusty Rabbit Giveaway

It's time for another giveaway here at Anime News Network, and today we've got something for you from our friends at Nitro Plus and NetEase Games. We've got game codes for their new release, Rusty Rabbit!

The side-scrolling action adventure game follows Stamp, a reckless middle-aged rabbit obsessed with collecting junk and tinkering with machinery. In a world left behind by humans, rabbits now hold dominion over Earth as a new ice age rolls in. Massive ruins left behind by the humans are now being explored and excavated by rabbits known as “rust diggers”. Stamp is one of these rust diggers, and joins a digging team known as the “BBs” who are on a quest to delve deeper into the ruins known as Smokestack Mountain.

With conceptual planning from Gen Urobuchi of Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Psycho-Pass and Fate/Zero fame, Rusty Rabbit's fuzzy exterior might hide some dark secrets given Urobochi's past works. Fans of Urobuchi have dubbed him “The Butcher” for his penchant for putting characters (and viewers) through the emotional wringer. Will Stamp face a similar fate?

So how can you journey with Stamp into the ruins of Smokestack Mountain and uncover the hidden truths of this mysterious world? By entering our giveaway for one of three codes we have to give away!

The game is being released on PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam and we have one code for each to give away. So enter your details below along with which of the three platforms you would like to be considered for (please list all that apply).

Deadline for entries is Tuesday April 22nd 23:59 EST.

Rusty Rabbit bounces into action on April 17th on PS5, Nintendo Switch, & Steam.

