Starry Love Live! Sunshine Tour Sells Out in 1 Day

Before idol fans usher in the next Love Live! generation the girls of Love Live! Sunshine!! are getting their own tour courtesy of the Awashima Onsen resort in Shizuoka. The real hotel appears in the anime series where it's owned by idol Mari Ohara's family.

The "Shiny Liner" New Year's Day bus tour will take participants to the same starry location where the third year AQOURS members made their promise of friendship in the anime. The tour includes (assuming good weather) a visit to the Izunokuni Panorama Park Ropeway, a climb to Mount Katsuragi's summit, the starry views of the Nishi-izu Skyline, and finally heading to Awashima Port before heading back to the Numazu train station.

If the weather doesn't cooperate the tour will skip the Nishi-izu Skyline and instead go to the Awashima Pedestrian Tunnel, a lit-up walkway that offers twinkling lights when the view of the sky is obscured.

Tickets for the tour went on sale on December 16 and immediately sold out. Staff are considering additional tours to meet demand. Adult tickets cost 8,500 yen (US$77.50) and ropeway entry costs 900 yen (US$8.25). Participants will receive a bag, a Hotel Ohara "prayer set" and an Awashima Marine Park original “constellation chart.”

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan on January 4.

Source: Love Live! official site