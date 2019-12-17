Demon Slayer Sweeps the Japanese Internet Buzzwords Awards

The top Japanese Internet buzzwords of 2019 (Netto Ryūkōgo 100) were announced on a Niconico livestream on Sunday. The winning word was "Nijisanji", referring to a popular group of virtual performers on YouTube. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba also won big at the awards, getting six related terms in the top 20 rankings: "Zenitsu Agatsuma", " Kimetsu no Yaiba ", "Tanjirō Kamado", "Hashira", "Twelve Demon Moons", and "Shinobu Kocho."

"Giyū Tomioka", "Mitsuri Kanroji", "Nezuko Kamado", "Muzan Kibutsuji", "Kyōjurō Rengoku", "Inosuke Hashibira", "Kanao Tsuyuri", "Muichirō Tokitō", "Tengen Uzui", "Sanemi Shinazugawa", "Kokushibo", "Total Concentration Breathing", "Genya Shinazugawa", "Demon Slaying Corps", "Akaza", "Dōma", "Kaigaku", "Kagaya Ubuyashiki", and "Gyōmei Himejima" also ranked in the top 100.

Due to the series' immense popularity, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba won the pixiv Award. Producer Yuma Takahashi commented on the win: "[ Demon Slayer ] has become one of the representative works of 2019, I think. The film will release next year, so we're doing our best to ensure that it's something everyone will enjoy. I hope that you'll continue to support us in the future."

Like with Gadget Tsūshin's Anime Ryūkōgo Taishō's list of buzzwords, the term "Shamiko is a bad girl" from The Demon Girl Next Door won the Niconico Award. Despite numerous occasions when Momo teases Shamiko, she never once actually utters this line.

The top 10 overall buzzwords are listed below:

Nijisanji Zenitsu Agatsuma .LIVE (Virtual YouTuber group) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kemono Friends 2 Wazap Giorno (refers to an Internet meme where a poster on the video game social networking site Wazap! got extremely mad about society's injustice after receiving a fake tip on how to receive a shiny Pokémon. The righteous indignity in their language prompted others refer to them as "Wazap Giorno", referencing the protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind . Kamen Rider Zi-O Tanjirō Kamado Hashira (from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ) Hypnosis Mic

The nominations are chosen based on the page views from Internet pop culture and slang dictionaries Nico Nico Pedia and Pickup Encyclopedia, as well as the most popular tags on pixiv relative to the previous year. From those 100 words, a grand prize winner is selected based on which word had the highest access counter of all.

[Via Nijimen]