Promare Anime Film Screens With English Dub, English Subtitles in Japan

English-translated screenings begin on December 20

The official website for Trigger and XFlag 's original anime film Promare announced on Tuesday that the film will begin playing with an English dub and with English subtitles in Japanese theaters on December 20.

The film will have screenings in three more versions: just the English dub , the English dub with Japanese subtitles, and original Japanese soundtrack with English subtitles. These three versions will play at Forum Higashine , Anjo Korona Cinema World , and Earth Cinemas Himeji on December 20; at Aeon Cinema Ebina on December 31; at Tsukaguchi Sun Sun Theater and Kawasaki Cinecittà on January 3; and at ufotable Cinema on January 31. The official website will announce additional theaters at a later date.

Fathom Events screened the film in the U.S. on September 17 and 19. GKIDS began screening the movie in the U.S. on September 20 in select theaters, and in Canada on September 22. The screenings had either English subtitles or an English dub .

The film then had event screenings in Japanese with English subtitles on December 8 and with an English dub on December 10 in the U.S. The anime also received 4DX and additional standard screenings with an English dub in the U.S. on December 11 for the " Promare (Redux)" event.

GKIDS describes the film:

Thirty years has passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.

The film opened in 200 theaters in Japan in May, and ranked at #8 in its opening weekend. The film has earned more than 1.4 billion yen (about US$13 million) at the Japanese box office.

Director Hiroyuki Imaishi and scriptwriter Kazuki Nakashima teamed up again for the new project at Trigger . Trigger and Nakashima are credited with the original work. Shigeto Koyama was in charge of character design and mechanical design , and Sushio ( Kill la Kill ) served as an animator. Tomotaka Kubo ( Mary and The Witch's Flower ) was the art director, and Saishi Ichiko was in charge of logo design. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Kill la Kill ) composed the music. SANZIGEN Animation Studio handled the 3DCG animation. XFlag is credited with production, and TOHO is distributing the film.

The film was nominated for Best Animated Independent Feature in the 47th Annual Annie Awards on December 2. The awards ceremony will be held on January 25, 2020.