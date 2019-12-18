eb-i Xpress: Here Are the Most Anticipated Winter 2020 Anime

Kadokawa 's eb-i Xpress site conducted a survey to find out what series its readers are most looking forward to in January. Fittingly, the fourth season of the volleyball anime Haikyuu!! rocketed "to the top" of the list. Hinata and Kageyama and the Karasuno team will continue to fly high in the upcoming season following their victory against Wakatoshi Ushijima in the 2016 anime series.

Bringing up second place is the third season of the A Certain Magical Index spin-off series A Certain Scientific Railgun T . The series stars fan-favorite character Mikoto Misaka, one of the strongest Level 5 espers in Academy City. The sci-fi action series will premiere on January 10.

The full results of eb-i Xpress' poll are listed below.

eb-i Xpress also released the top five most anticipated series based on the poll participants' gender.

Most Anticipated Winter 2020 Anime (Men)

A Certain Scientific Railgun T Haikyu!! To The Top Heya Camp Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Isekai Quartet 2

Most Anticipated Winter 2020 Anime (Women

Haikyu!! To The Top Uchi Tama!?: Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka? Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Isekai Quartet 2 A Certain Scientific Railgun T

