Fashion-Themed Anime Smile Down the Runway to Feature Brother Industries Sewing Machines

Electrical equipment company Brother Industries is working with Kotoba Inoya 's fashion-themed manga series Smile Down the Runway to put its sewing machines in the upcoming TV anime adaptation. A key visual for the collaboration has been released.

Brother Industries has launched a collaboration website with Smile Down the Runway with the following message: "Brother supports people who craft things by hand. We feel the same way as the characters of Smile Down the Runway , who strive to be models and designers, as well as its depictions of the appeal of hand-making clothes. Thus we're collaborating with the anime! We hope that you'll feel the fun and appeal of handcrafting through the anime and the products."

The anime's official Twitter has also been posting videos of Chiyuki Fujito's voice actress Yumiri Hanamori attempting to craft things using Brothers equipment.

Smile Down the Runway launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2017 as Inoya's debut work. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in the USA, and it describes the story:

Chiyuki Fujito has a dream: to become a Paris Collection model. The problem is, she's too short to be a model, and everyone around her tells her so! But no matter what they say, she won't give up. Her classmate, a poor student named Ikuto Tsumura, also has a dream: to become a fashion designer. One day Chiyuki tells him that it's “probably impossible” for him, causing him to consider giving it up … ?! This is the story of two individuals wholeheartedly chasing after their dreams in spite of all the negativity that comes after them!

The anime will premiere on January 10 on MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS on the Animeism programming block.

Source: Comic Natalie