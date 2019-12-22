Parody Romance Simulator Video of Toyota Cars Will Make Your Heart Go Vroom

A YouTube channel called CV (Character Voice) Club has been producing short and quirky videos featuring famous anime voice actors. Their latest video is a parody of a romance simulator game featuring... Toyota cars.

The two-minute video features the voices of Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki from Gintama , Kyon from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya ), Takahiro Sakurai (Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII , Griffith from Berserk ), Jun Fukuyama (Lelouch from Code Geass , Joker from Persona 5 ). The cars are siblings who fight over the heroine's affections while spouting very stereotypical otome game lines.

The video is titled "Corolla ni Koi Shite -Deai Hen-" (Fall in love with a Corolla -Encounter chapter-) with the ending of the video teasing that there are three chapters. The second chapter is called "Date" written the kanji for "test drive", while the third chapter's title is unknown. Will there be a continuation video? And which car will the heroine choose to ride for life? Who knows. But it was fun to see these cars toot their own horn in their bid for love.

The CV Club YouTube channel was established in October. Other videos on the channel include Ayana Taketatsu (Kirino from OREIMO , Leafa from Sword Art Online ) doing her best "rich lady" voice while pretending to be a car.

[Via Nijimen]