One Piece, Arashi Collaborate on Music Video

Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga is collaborating with the Japanese boy band Arashi on a music video to be released on January 4. The video is for Arashi 's latest song "A-ra-shi: Reborn", which is a reproduction of the group's debut song " Arashi " from 1999. "A-ra-shi: Reborn" launched on music streaming and download services in Japan on Friday.

Arashi released a teaser video for the collaboration on its YouTube channel on Monday. The 40-second video previews the song and shows the Arashi characters drawn in the style of the One Piece anime, journeying and adventuring alongside the Straw Hat pirates.

In addition, Oda drew an illustration showing the One Piece characters alongside the Arashi members to commemorate the collaboration. A poster showing the illustration will be bundled with the combined issue #6 and #7 of Weekly Shonen Jump , which will ship on January 4.

Jun Matsumoto from Arashi commented that the timing of the collaboration was chosen to coincide with both the One Piece anime and Arashi 's 20th anniversaries. Oda commented that he attended an Arashi concert and met the members in person. "They are so overwhelming on stage, and then when I met them in person they were naturally nice people! It's gap moe." He also congratulated the group for their 20th anniversary and final year of activities.

Arashi will suspend group activities after December 31, 2020. The group formed in 1999 under the Johnny & Associates agency, and is made up of Jun Matsumoto , Satoshi Ohno , Sho Sakurai , Masaki Aiba , and Ninomiya.

Arashi performed theme songs for the Hana Yori Dango [2005] and Hana Yori Dango 2 [Returns] live-action television series, the Honey and Clover live-action television series, and the Kochikame anime series.

Other members of the group have also acted in television series and movies. Matsumoto starred in several Hana Yori Dango live-action projects, as well as live-action Gokusen and Kimi wa Pet projects. Ohno starred in the live-action Kaibutsu-kun series, Sakurai starred in the live-action Yatterman and Honey and Clover films, and Aiba starred in the live-action Bartender, Sakanoue Animal Clinic Story , and My Girl series.

Source: Comic Natalie