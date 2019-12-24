Dragon Ball's Saiyan Armor Serves as Fine Baseball Protective Gear

Sports equipment brand Mizuno is collaborating with the Dragon Ball series to produce baseball protective gear that strongly resembles Vegeta's Saiyan armor. Mizuno is producing protectors and leg guards designed like Saiyan armor, along with gloves designed with the colors of Goku, Piccolo, Frieza and Shenlong, as well as balls designed to look like one of the seven Dragon Balls.

The equipment was exhibited at Jump Festa last weekend. It is is available for order from Bandai Fashion Collection's online store from December 20 to January 19, and will be delivered from March. The protectors cost 44,000 yen (US$402), while the leg guards cost 46,200 yen (US$422). The balls cost 6,050 yen (US$55), and the gloves cost 44,000 yen (US$402) each.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web