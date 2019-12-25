Attack on Titan Manga Celebrates 100 Million Copies With Giant Mural at NYC Madison Square Garden

"Break the 'Walls' of the World!" mural marks decade-long achievement

Anyone doubts that Attack on Titan is a worldwide phenomenon? Then take them to the famed Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, where Kodansha commissioned a giant mural painting to celebrate over 100 million copies of the manga's 30 volumes in circulation. Full Anime TV and Bon Bon TV posted the play-by-play of the "Break [Surmount] the 'Walls' of the World!" mural's making and unveiling:









By the way, those 100 million copies include both print copies and digital copies, and it's for all copies worldwide. The series accomplished this feat one decade after Hajime Isayama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009. The entire first television anime season also streaming on Full Anime TV's YouTube channel until February 5 to mark the occasion. (The streaming is restricted to Japan, however. The second season will stream from February 6 to April 5.)

Isayama previewed the rough layout draft for the final panel of the manga series on the MBS documentary program Jōnetsu Tairiku in November 2018. The official Twitter account for the program had teased before its airing that the manga is entering its final arc. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English.

The first television anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel on April 28. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and Hulu streamed the season as it aired in Japan. "The Final Season" of the anime will premiere next fall, and a Hollywood live-action film adaptation is moving forward.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Comic Natalie