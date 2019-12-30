Famitsu: Yoko Taro's Game of the Year is Astral Chain

Death Stranding, Dragon Quest Walk were top games overall according to 132 game developers, celebrities in Japan

Video game magazine Weekly Famitsu polled 132 Japanese game developers and celebrities related to the industry regarding the top games they played in 2019. The top voted games were Death Stranding and Dragon Quest Walk , but here's a closer look at what some of the individual respondents voted for:

Yoko Taro ( NieR Automata director): Astral Chain

Toshimichi Mori ( BlazBlue series producer): Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers , Death Stranding , Devil May Cry 5 , Project Sakura Wars

Shinjiro Katsuda: ( Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 Producer: Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Katsura Hoshino : ( Persona 5 director): Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Star Luster, Death Stranding

Kazuhiro Tsuchiya ( Mega Man producer): Death Stranding, Ring Fit Adventure, Princess Connect! Re:Dive , Tetris 99, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Hideaki Itsuno: ( Devil May Cry series director): Power Pros (Nintendo Switch), Nintendo Labo, Ise Shima Mystery Annai: Itsuwari no Kuro Shinju, Battle Princess Madelyn, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Kazuki Morishita ( Puzzle & Dragons creative producer): Teppen, Luigi's Mansion 3, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Puzzle & Dragons, Death Stranding

Keisuke Kikuchi ( Atelier series producer): Persona 5 Royal, Super Robot Wars T, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Toro to Puzzle: Doko Demo Issho

Kenichirō Takaki ( Senran Kagura series producer): 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Katana Zero, Samurai Shodown, Resident Evil 2

Tetsuya Fukuhara ( Granblue Fantasy director): Death Stranding, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, World Flipper, The Outer Worlds

Hiroshi Matsuyama ( .Hack series developer): Gris, Dragon Quest Walk, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Astral Chain, Kingdom Hearts III

Ryōji Tsumeda ( White Cat Project director): Dragon Quest Walk, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil 2, Penguin no Shima, Moon

Yoshinori Kitase ( Final Fantasy VII Remake producer): Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Prepar3D, Death Stranding

Ryūtarō Ichimura ( Dragon Quest series chief producer): Dead by Daylight, Uni's on Air, Death Stranding, Dungeon Maker, Dragon Quest of the Stars

Kimihiro Ikami ( Fate/Grand Order Arcade director): Fate/Grand Order, Judgment, Dragon Quest Walk, Detroit: Become Human, Samurai Shodown

Jirō Ishii ( Project Sakura Wars story structure writer): Death Stranding, Splatoon 2, Gnosia, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Tetsu Katano ( Sonic series producer): Judgment, Sega Genesis Mini (Mega Drive Mini), Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk, Persona 5 Royal, Puyopuyo!! Quest

Sohei Niikawa ( Disgaea series producer): Dragon Quest Walk

Yozo Sakagami ( The Idolmaster series producer): Ring Fit Adventure, Luigi's Mansion 3, Death Stranding, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Fishing Spirits

Katsuhiro Harada ( Tekken series producer): Gris, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Payday 2, Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection, theHunter: Call of the Wild

Hiroshi Yoshimura ( God Eater director): Dragon Quest Builders 2, Puzzle & Dragons, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Red Dead Redemption 2, Warframe

Takanobu Terada ( Super Robot Wars series producer): Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Pokémon Ga-Olé

Hideki Kamiya ( Bayonetta designer): Tetris 99

Ken Motomura ( Yōkai Watch series director): Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Borderlands 3, Resident Evil 2, Astral Chain

Tsunako ( Hyperdimension Neptunia character designer): Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Tetris 99, Beat Saber, Persona 5 Royal, Minecraft

The full top 30 list of games voted for overall are as follows:

Death Stranding Dragon Quest Walk Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Fire Emblem: Three Houses Ring Fit Adventure Pokémon Sword & Shield Days Gone Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Dragon Quest Builders 2 Apex Legends The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Judgment Persona 5 Royal Resident Evil 2 Kingdom Hearts III Astral Chain Borderlands 3 Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tetris 99 Archer Densetsu Fate/Grand Order Splatoon 2 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Samurai Shodown Detroit: Become Human moon GRIS

Source: Weekly Famitsu January 9, 16, 23 Combined Issue via Crunchyroll News (Daryl Harding)