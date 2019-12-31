BOKUBEN Manga Artist Has 'No Comment' Regarding the Anime Ending's Relation to the Manga

Anime's second season concluded on Sunday

We Never Learn: BOKUBEN manga creator Taishi Tsutsui made a Twitter post after the final episode of the anime's second season aired on Sunday. He wrote: "Thank you for watching the final episode of the BOKUBEN anime. I'm so grateful that so many people have helped create such a wonderful anime. Regarding the relation between the ending of the anime and the future developments in the manga... I have no comment. (laughs) I hope you keep enjoying the manga in the future!"

Tsutsui also provided an illustration of the five main female characters from the series.

Tsutsui launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2017. The anime's first season premiered on April 6. The second season premiered in Japan on October 5.

The manga's story centers on Yuiga, a student who is aiming for a scholarship because he comes from a poor family. His school gives him a condition: he can have a recommendation for a scholarship if he tutors his two beautiful classmates to help them get into the schools of their choice. Ogata may be a science genius and Furuhashi a literature prodigy — but Ogata is aiming for a liberal arts school and Furuhashi is aiming for a science school. And they're both clueless outside their fields of expertise.