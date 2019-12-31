Interest
Crunchyroll Reveals Most Watched Anime of the Decade by Region
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Fans are hard at work debating which anime made the most impact over the last 10 years. 2020 is just days away and both Funimation and internet streaming service Crunchyroll are revealing their own lists to mark the end of the year. Crunchyroll's editorial team revealed the most watched anime of the decade by geographic region, even including Antarctica (hey, do penguin views count?). Below you'll find the service's most watched anime but note that they aren't listed in order.
Crunchyroll: Most Watched Anime of the Decade (North America)
- Naruto Shippūden (CR: noted as the most watched overall in N. America)
- Attack on Titan
- Black Clover
- Dragon Ball Super
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Crunchyroll: Most Watched Anime of the Decade (South America)
- Dragon Ball Super (CR: noted as the most watched overall in S. America)
- Black Clover
- Naruto Shippūden
- One Piece
- My Hero Academia
Crunchyroll: Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Europe)
- Black Clover (CR: noted as the most watched overall in Europe)
- Attack on Titan
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
- My Hero Academia
- Naruto Shippūden
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Crunchyroll: Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Middle East)
- Naruto Shippūden (CR: noted as the most watched overall in Middle East)
- Black Clover
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Crunchyroll: Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Africa)
- Black Clover (CR: noted as the most watched overall in Africa)
- Naruto Shippūden
- My Hero Academia
Crunchyroll: Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Asia)
- Naruto Shippūden (CR: noted as the most watched overall in Asia)
- Black Clover
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- RWBY
Crunchyroll: Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Oceania)
- My Hero Academia (CR: noted as the most watched overall in Australia and New Zealand)
- Naruto Shippūden
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Crunchyroll: Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Russia and Antarctica)
- Black Clover (CR: noted as the most watched overall in Russia)
- Hunter x Hunter! (CR: noted as the most watched overall in Anarctica)
Source: Crunchyroll Press Release