Crunchyroll Reveals Most Watched Anime of the Decade by Region

Fans are hard at work debating which anime made the most impact over the last 10 years. 2020 is just days away and both Funimation and internet streaming service Crunchyroll are revealing their own lists to mark the end of the year. Crunchyroll 's editorial team revealed the most watched anime of the decade by geographic region, even including Antarctica (hey, do penguin views count?). Below you'll find the service's most watched anime but note that they aren't listed in order.

Crunchyroll : Most Watched Anime of the Decade (North America)

Crunchyroll : Most Watched Anime of the Decade (South America)

Dragon Ball Super ( CR: noted as the most watched overall in S. America )

( ) Black Clover

Naruto Shippūden

One Piece

My Hero Academia

Crunchyroll : Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Europe)

Black Clover ( CR: noted as the most watched overall in Europe )

( ) Attack on Titan

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

My Hero Academia

Naruto Shippūden

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Crunchyroll : Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Middle East)

Naruto Shippūden ( CR: noted as the most watched overall in Middle East )

( ) Black Clover

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Crunchyroll : Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Africa)

Black Clover ( CR: noted as the most watched overall in Africa )

( ) Naruto Shippūden

My Hero Academia

Crunchyroll : Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Asia)

Naruto Shippūden ( CR: noted as the most watched overall in Asia )

( ) Black Clover

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

RWBY

Crunchyroll : Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Oceania)

My Hero Academia ( CR: noted as the most watched overall in Australia and New Zealand )

( ) Naruto Shippūden

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Crunchyroll : Most Watched Anime of the Decade (Russia and Antarctica)

Black Clover ( CR: noted as the most watched overall in Russia )

( ) Hunter x Hunter ! (CR: noted as the most watched overall in Anarctica)