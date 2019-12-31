Happy New Year from the Anime World 2020! Part I

New Year's is the most important holiday in Japan, with families gathering to share big feasts and visit their local temple. New Year's cards (nengajō) are often sent to friends, family and acquaintances. Figures from the anime, manga and video game fields draw their own (usually featuring their own characters) and share them with the rest of us online. Here, then, is ANN's annual New Year's greetings round-up. As 2020 is the Year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac, many of the greetings feature mice. Last year was the Year of the Pig, so you may also see references to pigs making way for the new animal of the year.

A3!

★年賀状トレード★

今年も年賀状トレードで『A3!』の年賀状が登場!摂津万里の描きおろしイラストと各組集合イラストの全5種類をラインナップ♪販売期間は2020年1月8日15時まで!年賀状のご準備はお早めに♪#エースリーhttps://t.co/LiU2waIu4x — 【公式】A3!(エースリー) (@mankai_company) December 24, 2019

Click the link to see five different A3! New Year's cards. Click the link to see five differentNew Year's cards.

Bokura wa Mahō Shōnen

Ghibli

Illustrated by

Sunrise

Sunrise International