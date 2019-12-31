Interest
Happy New Year from the Anime World 2020! Part I
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
New Year's is the most important holiday in Japan, with families gathering to share big feasts and visit their local temple. New Year's cards (nengajō) are often sent to friends, family and acquaintances. Figures from the anime, manga and video game fields draw their own (usually featuring their own characters) and share them with the rest of us online. Here, then, is ANN's annual New Year's greetings round-up. As 2020 is the Year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac, many of the greetings feature mice. Last year was the Year of the Pig, so you may also see references to pigs making way for the new animal of the year.
From all of us at Anime News Network, Happy New Year!
A3!
★年賀状トレード★— 【公式】A3!(エースリー) (@mankai_company) December 24, 2019
今年も年賀状トレードで『A3!』の年賀状が登場!摂津万里の描きおろしイラストと各組集合イラストの全5種類をラインナップ♪販売期間は2020年1月8日15時まで!年賀状のご準備はお早めに♪#エースリーhttps://t.co/LiU2waIu4x
Click the link to see five different A3! New Year's cards.
Masahiro Anbe (Atsumare! Fushigi Kenkyū-Bu, Squid Girl)
今年もよろしくお願いします! pic.twitter.com/7wlGNMoQWc— 安部真弘@ふし研⑦巻発売中 (@masahiro_lemon) December 31, 2019
Animation DO (Tsurune)
本年もどうぞよろしくお願いいたします— アニメーションDo (@animation_do) December 31, 2019
令和2年 元旦
株式会社アニメーションドゥウhttps://t.co/CBXJrrOpti pic.twitter.com/phL7Hi7Mkg
Appare-Ranman!
Yagura Asano (Scorching Ping Pong Girls)
1月1日は色埴イロリの誕生日!— 朝野やぐら@灼熱の卓球娘1~7巻 発売中 (@asano_yagura) December 31, 2019
…イロリは定期的に描きたくなるキャラ。
#卓球娘 pic.twitter.com/pjVBqktspt
Bokura wa Mahō Shōnen
新年あけましておめでとうございます㊗️— 「ボクらは魔法少年」公式 3巻9月19日発売! (@shonen_official) December 31, 2019
恒例の福島鉄平先生描き下ろし年賀状イラスト着弾でございます!本年も何卒よろしくおねがいいたします!#ボクらは魔法少年https://t.co/b92VK1OHd9 pic.twitter.com/SiVrOtthWA
Doraemon[Link]
Ghibli[Link]
Illustrated by Hayao Miyazaki
Masakazu Ishiguro (And Yet the Town Moves)
今年もよろしくお願いします。— 石黒正数 (@masakazuishi) December 31, 2019
フルット4巻に、7年後の東京オリンピック開催が決まった時のネタがあります。
そして発売中のチャンピオンでオリンピックイヤーを迎えました。
あれから7年も経ったのか…本当に!?
7年も…!? pic.twitter.com/5i5vHbe2im
Shintaro Kago (Dementia 21)
あけましておめでとうございます。 pic.twitter.com/Wugenvu1xq— 駕籠真太郎 (@shintarokago) December 31, 2019
Aya Kanno (Requiem of the Rose King)
今日も普通に原稿やっていて、まるで年末感がありませんが…— 菅野文【薔薇王の葬列】12巻&画集発売中 (@kanno_aya) December 31, 2019
読者の皆さん、フォロワーの皆さん、よいお年を❣️
2019年が終わってもイノシシ推しでやっていきたいと思います pic.twitter.com/w3q8JuuErh
Kinema Citrus
あけましておめでとうございます— キネマシトラス公式 (@KinemacINFO) December 31, 2019
2020年は1月開始の『メイドインアビス深き魂の黎明』『SHOW BY ROCK!! ましゅまいれっしゅ!!』を皮切りに複数タイトルが進行中です
本年も変わらぬご愛顧のほどよろしくお願いいたします
#スタァライト #miabyss #shieldhero #SB69Ahttps://t.co/CPWo5sFWHg pic.twitter.com/zq3aGSAoQr
Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail)
Happy new year! pic.twitter.com/OLgti3lxTw— 真島ヒロ (@hiro_mashima) December 31, 2019
Amu Meguro (Honey So Sweet)
もうすぐ令和元年終わりですね…!今年も漫画読んで下さった皆様、関わって下さった皆様本当にありがとうございました☺️良いお年をお迎えください! pic.twitter.com/EMYCw4UmLK— 目黒あむ (@meguro_mu) December 31, 2019
Mob Psycho 100
\!!!!!#HappyNewYear!!!!!/— モブサイコ100 (@mobpsycho_anime) December 31, 2019
あけましておめでとうございます!!!
昨年の今頃は第2期放送直前
たくさんの応援ありがとうございました!!!!
原作・アニメ共々、2020年も変わらず楽しんでくださいね!
本年もよろしくお願いいたします!
では、新年初笑いをどうぞ。#モブサイコ100 pic.twitter.com/qkzq98c7H5
Kyousuke Motomi (Queen's Quality)
明けましておめでとうございます。— 最富キョウスケ. (@motomikyosuke) December 31, 2019
年賀状のお届けです!
如くよろしくお願いします。 pic.twitter.com/PpuX0WWZOO
Sunrise[Link]
Sunrise International
Sushio (Kill la Kill character designer)
Akemi Takada (Creamy Mami character design)
初春のお慶びを申し上げます。公式サイトAngels よりhttps://t.co/cOEFZlokbG #クリィミーマミ #パトレイバー 本年もよろしくお願いします。(*^▽^*) pic.twitter.com/rGPiYz8udg— 高田明美(年末年始は有楽町&池袋マルイのパトレイバー展へ) (@AngelTouchPlus) December 31, 2019