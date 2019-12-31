Interest
Happy New Year from the Anime World 2020! Part I

New Year's is the most important holiday in Japan, with families gathering to share big feasts and visit their local temple. New Year's cards (nengajō) are often sent to friends, family and acquaintances. Figures from the anime, manga and video game fields draw their own (usually featuring their own characters) and share them with the rest of us online. Here, then, is ANN's annual New Year's greetings round-up. As 2020 is the Year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac, many of the greetings feature mice. Last year was the Year of the Pig, so you may also see references to pigs making way for the new animal of the year.

From all of us at Anime News Network, Happy New Year!

A3!


Click the link to see five different A3! New Year's cards.


Masahiro Anbe (Atsumare! Fushigi Kenkyū-Bu, Squid Girl)

Animation DO (Tsurune)

Appare-Ranman!



Yagura Asano (Scorching Ping Pong Girls)



Bokura wa Mahō Shōnen

Doraemon

[Link]

Ghibli

[Link]
Illustrated by Hayao Miyazaki

Masakazu Ishiguro (And Yet the Town Moves)

Shintaro Kago (Dementia 21)

Aya Kanno (Requiem of the Rose King)

Kinema Citrus

Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail)

Amu Meguro (Honey So Sweet)

Mob Psycho 100

Kyousuke Motomi (Queen's Quality)

Sunrise

[Link]

Sunrise International



Sushio (Kill la Kill character designer)

Akemi Takada (Creamy Mami character design)

This article has a follow-up: Happy New Year from the Anime World 2020! Part II (2019-12-31 20:00)
