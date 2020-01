Happy New Year from the Anime World 2020! Part V

New Year's is the most important holiday in Japan, with families gathering to share big feasts and visit their local temple. New Year's cards (nengajō) are often sent to friends, family and acquaintances. Figures from the anime, manga and video game fields draw their own (usually featuring their own characters) and share them with the rest of us online. Here, then, is ANN's annual New Year's greetings round-up. As 2020 is the Year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac, many of the greetings feature mice. Last year was the Year of the Pig, so you may also see references to pigs making way for the new animal of the year.

From all of us at Anime News Network , Happy New Year!



Age Soft

Code Vein

God Eater

Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine

Kedama no Gonjiro

Kojima Productions

Tonmi Narihara ( Ragnarok Online Sore Ike Bōkenshatachi! )

NieR

新年明けましておめでとうございます!

I wish you a Happy New Year!!! pic.twitter.com/JzvcS0N9NW — 仁井学 NII Manabu (@aleos696) December 31, 2019

New Year in Japan! Happy new year! pic.twitter.com/cXNb6elMUu — NISHII_terumi (@Nishiiterumi1) December 31, 2019

Road to Dragons

Rolling Girls

2020年が明けましたね

本年も なんとか締切守って頑張ります

みなさま よろしくおねがいします pic.twitter.com/ZeFApg3gms — さいとう ちほ Chiho Saitō (@chihochat) December 31, 2019

Shaft

あけましておめでとうございます

Happy New Year



今年も多くの方がアニメを楽しめますように!



(イラスト:伊藤良明) pic.twitter.com/is7WiSsL6t — シャフト (@shaft_official) December 31, 2019

Yoko Taro (game director)