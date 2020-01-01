Voice Actress Haruka Yoshimura Announced Marriage to Baseball Player Shōgo Noda

Continuing the trend of The [email protected] voice actress marriage announcements, Haruka Yoshimura announced on her blog on Wednesday that she has married Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team member Shōgo Noda. The pair registered their marriage on January 1, but they did not have a marriage ceremony.

Yoshimura described her new husband as someone who is appreciative and kind with his words. Yoshimura added, "I want to go on to build a warm home together with him without forgetting gratitude." Noda also said he has an even greater sense of responsibility now that he has a family, and he is looking forward to supporting the union in the coming year.

Yoshimura's anime roles have included The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ' Mika Jōgasaki, Shirobako 's Ema Yasuhara, All Out!! 's Umeno Hoakari, Domestic Girlfriend 's Momo Kashiwabara, and Tamayomi 's Kyōka Fujii. She performed theme songs for both The [email protected] Cinderella Girls and Shirobako .

For the New Year holiday season, Yoshimura is the fifth The [email protected] voice actress and the second Shirobako voice actress to announce a marriage. Among The [email protected] Cinderella Girls voice actresses who recently wed, Rika Tachibana also married a professional baseball player.