Original Love Live! Uniforms Top COSPA's 2019 Cosplay Sales Rankings
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Costumes from original Love Live!, upcoming Nijigasaki anime series take top two spots
Cosplay outfit maker COSPA released a list of its top-selling outfits for 2019. The Otonokizaka Academy uniform depicted in the original Love Live! TV anime series from 2013 topped the list, followed by the Nijigasaki Academy uniform from the upcoming Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai (Nijigasaki Academy's School Idol Appreciation Club) anime. A COSPA representative commented that the uptick in sales reflects the fervor around the Love Live! series' 9th anniversary.
The top ten list is as follows:
- Otonokizaka Academy uniform (Love Live!)
- Nijigasaki Academy summer school uniform (Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai)
- Kongo Kai-II (Kan Colle)
- Survey Corps costume set Levi ver. (Attack on Titan)
- Hyakkaō Private Academy girls' uniform (Kakegurui)
- Toyogasaki Academy girls' uniform (Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend)
- Turtle School uniform (Dragon Ball Z)
- Monkey D. Luffy Costume Set New World Renewal ver. (One Piece)
- Saitama Costume Set (One-Punch Man)
- Kagami Academy girls' uniform (Da Capo 4)
Despite all the excitement around Love Live!, it should be noted that Love Live! Sunshine!! did not make it into the top 10.
