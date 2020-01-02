Original Love Live! Uniforms Top COSPA's 2019 Cosplay Sales Rankings

Cosplay outfit maker COSPA released a list of its top-selling outfits for 2019. The Otonokizaka Academy uniform depicted in the original Love Live! TV anime series from 2013 topped the list, followed by the Nijigasaki Academy uniform from the upcoming Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai (Nijigasaki Academy's School Idol Appreciation Club) anime. A COSPA representative commented that the uptick in sales reflects the fervor around the Love Live! series' 9th anniversary.

The top ten list is as follows:

Despite all the excitement around Love Live! , it should be noted that Love Live! Sunshine!! did not make it into the top 10.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web via Crunchyroll News (Mikikazu Komatsu)