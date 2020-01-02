Interest
The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! Author's Baby Daughter is Already an Anime Watcher
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! and No-Rin light novel author Shirow Shiratori got married in 2018 and fathered a baby daughter in February 2019. Ever since, he's been an adoring dad posting pictures of his daughter.
One of his latest tweets shows his daughter watching an episode of The Ryuo's Work is Never Done!. "My daughter is watching a good anime," he wrote. "She hasn't had her first birthday yet, and she's already hooked on anime...!"
娘が面白いアニメを観てる😂— 白鳥士郎 (@nankagun) December 29, 2019
0歳児も夢中…! pic.twitter.com/lzGYlGJLQn
Another one of his tweets from August shows her helping him at a book signing event.
645冊は大変でしたが、娘が手伝ってくれたおかげでサインを書き終わりました!— 白鳥士郎 (@nankagun) August 9, 2019
今回作成した『りゅうおうのおしごと!』11巻のサイン本は、ご覧のお店で販売される予定です。#りゅうおうのおしごと pic.twitter.com/3Tsfmfw2sl
They also went swimming in the ocean with the two young heroines of The Ryuo's Work is Never Done!.
暑いので、あいちゃん達と海水浴に行ったぞ。— 白鳥士郎 (@nankagun) August 8, 2019
天ちゃんの水着を脱がそうとする娘(生後半年)。 pic.twitter.com/QvOGCNYW5l
He also posted a comparison picture in October showing how much his daughter his grown compared to when she was newly born.
本日10月7日は『りゅうおうのおしごと!』ヒロイン・雛鶴あいちゃんのお誕生日🎂— 白鳥士郎 (@nankagun) October 7, 2019
アニメが終わってからもたくさんのお祝い、ありがとうございます!
コレカラもあいちゃんは強くなります!!
あと、うちの娘も生後8ヶ月を無事に迎えました。
あいちゃんを抱き枕にしてた頃と比べて大きくなった… pic.twitter.com/KDo1H4ngUM
The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! was ranked #1 by Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! in both 2017 and 2018 and inspired a television anime adaptation in January 2018. Shiratori sat down with Anime News Network for an interview in 2018 to discuss his inspiration and interest in shogi.
Source: Shirow Shiratori's Twitter account