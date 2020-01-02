The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! and No-Rin light novel author Shirow Shiratori got married in 2018 and fathered a baby daughter in February 2019. Ever since, he's been an adoring dad posting pictures of his daughter.

One of his latest tweets shows his daughter watching an episode of The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! . "My daughter is watching a good anime," he wrote. "She hasn't had her first birthday yet, and she's already hooked on anime...!"

Another one of his tweets from August shows her helping him at a book signing event.

They also went swimming in the ocean with the two young heroines of The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! .

He also posted a comparison picture in October showing how much his daughter his grown compared to when she was newly born.

The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! was ranked #1 by Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! in both 2017 and 2018 and inspired a television anime adaptation in January 2018. Shiratori sat down with Anime News Network for an interview in 2018 to discuss his inspiration and interest in shogi.