Western Fan Artists Draw Tribute Art of Hiro Suzuhira's Gothic Anime Angel
posted on by Kim Morrissy
If you were an anime fan in the noughties, you may remember a particular anime girl who showed up as one of the first results in Google Image Search for "goth anime girl." The character was drawn by Shuffle! and Yosuga no Sora character designer Hiro Suzuhira, and it's enjoyed a resurgence on Twitter in recent years.
RTしたツイートが元で何やら多数の通知や英語でのリプやDMを頂いているのですが英語わからないのですみません、とりあえずだいぶ昔の絵ですが元絵アップしときますね!リプやDMありがとうございました! pic.twitter.com/aEvZBl3Yth— 鈴平ひろ (@suzuhirahiro666) December 20, 2018
In 2018, Suzuhira remarked how she received so many English responses about the character, indicating that she was aware that the artwork gained quite a reputation. In December 2019, Twitter user @pupthefan asked Suzuhira directly if she and other artists could try redrawing the character, and Suzuhira gave the okay.
The redraws and the associated hashtag #gothicanimeangel2020 began trending on Twitter on New Year's Eve, making this wholesome interaction between the artist and her fans a defining Twitter moment to kick off 2020.
💀 the redraw of early's 2000 favorite anime-avi ☠️#gothicanimeangel2020 pic.twitter.com/aPxlDnqjyC— 🔥「 GUREPYON 」@ FF9 (@GurepyonArt) December 30, 2019
the image that launched a million weeaboos#gothicanimeangel2020 pic.twitter.com/3Un0T5XwRo— 💖 vicki 💖 (@vickisigh) December 31, 2019
Paying respect to the anime girl that carried the entire internet on her back a decade ago #gothicanimeangel2020 pic.twitter.com/gUZUzWj5Z6— waws 🐦🌙 (@pantieschan) December 31, 2019
Thanks for the early inspiration 😩😤 My redraw for this iconic piece #gothicanimeangel2020 pic.twitter.com/ol79fm7e6h— Srinitybeast (@Srinitybeast) January 1, 2020
everyone make way for the queen of anime #gothicanimeangel2020 ☠️🩸✝️♥️ pic.twitter.com/TdgPH8izXq— 🕯️🎃 𝐒𝐂𝐏-𝟓𝟏𝟏 ☥ 🎃🕯️ @ COMMISSIONS OPEN (@OliviaMeower) December 31, 2019
Suzuhira ended up contributing to the hashtag herself, drawing the Gothic Anime Angel in her modern style.
そして昨晩から海外の皆さんが素敵な企画を開催してくれていて、以前に鈴平が描いたゴスパン娘さんのファンアートを沢山描いて下さってます!ありがとうございます😊— 鈴平ひろ (@suzuhirahiro666) December 31, 2019
#gothicanimeangel2020 から沢山の素敵な絵が見れますので、もし良かったら覗いてみてください💖
thank you everyone! pic.twitter.com/hXHgBLBFgJ
And even Crunchyroll got into it, posting a rendition of the site's mascot Crunchyroll-hime dressed in the style of the Gothic Anime Angel.
2020 is going to be 🔥🖤🔥#gothicanimeangel2020 by @coughdrops!! pic.twitter.com/LcpElwTD0x— Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 1, 2020
The exact origins of the Gothic Anime Angel are unclear, although she has been around the web since at least 2004. Do you still remember her?
[Via @NekoNyanTJ]