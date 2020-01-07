Yoshitaka Amano Helps Vogue Go Green for January 2020 Issue

The January 2020 issue of Vogue Italia took a unique approach to highlight sustainability concerns in the fashion industry by forgoing its usual photography in favor of artwork. The magazine featured seven covers by artists, including Final Fantasy and Vampire Hunter D 's Yoshitaka Amano . Amano drew American model Lindsey Wixson in a blue Gucci outfit. Amano captures Wixson's signature pout and heavy lidded eyes in his signature style.

The Vogue Italia January 2020 issue debuted on Tuesday and proceeds from its purchase will be donated to the restoration efforts of the Fondazione Querini Stampalia in Venice. The ground floor of the historic building, museum, and public library was severely damaged after a flood on November 12. Early estimates put damages to the building at a half a million Euros.

Amano's work is a staple in the Final Fantasy franchise, but he has also drawn renditions of David Bowie, Shinzo Abe, and Olympic figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu.

Source: Vogue (Laird Borrelli-Persson) via Destructoid (Jordan Devore)