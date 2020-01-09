Chat Up Kazuya's Ex-GF from Upcoming Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime

In the manga Rent-A-Girlfriend , the heartbroken college student Kazuya hires Chizuru to play his significant other in hopes of dulling the sting of his recent rejection. Chizuru is everything he wants during their time together but of course "girlfriend-for-hire" Chizuru and "real" Chizuru aren't exactly the same person. Fans of Rent-A-Girlfriend can get a taste of Kazuya's experience before the anime airs by calling a special phone number.

"Kanokari Call" lets fans dial a real phone number to hear a recording of Kazuya's ex-girlfriend Mami Nanami, played by voice actress Aoi Yūki . Notably, Mami's phone number can be read as "Fufufu, Naisho," which can be roughly translated as "Heehee...it's a secret."

The anime adaptation of Reiji Miyajima 's Kanojo, Okarishimasu ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) manga will premiere in July.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English starting next year, and it describes the story:

In Japan, the lonely have a new way out — online services that rent out dads, children, even girlfriends! When Kazuya's true love dumps him, he's just desperate enough to try it, and he's shocked at how cute and sweet his rental girlfriend turns out to be. But she wants to keep their "relationship" a secret, and there's a complication... she goes to his university... and their grandmothers are in the same home... and they live next door to each other?! And Kazuya finds out she's not nearly as nice in "real life"..

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled volume in Japan on October 17. The combined second and third 2020 issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine teased on Wednesday that the manga will have an "important announcement" in the magazine's combined fourth and fifth issue, which will ship on December 25.

Source: Comic Natalie