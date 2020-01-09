Fate/Grand Order is Twitter's Most Discussed Game of 2019

Twitter released a blog post on Tuesday detailing the most discussed gaming topics on the platform for the year of 2019. Fate/Grand Order was the game that generated the most tweets, beating Fortnite and Final Fantasy . This marks the second consecutive year that the Japanese mobile RPG has topped the ranking.

The top 10 ranking for 2020 is as follows:

Fate/Grand Order Fortnite Final Fantasy Identity V Granblue Fantasy Ensemble Stars! Monster Strike PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Minecraft Super Smash Bros.

In addition, the FGO Fes, a yearly event dedicated to Fate/Grand Order , was the 5th most tweeted about gaming event of the year. E3, Tokyo Game Show, and the Game Awards topped the list. On the other hand, no Japanese names topped the list of most talked about gaming personalities.

According to Twitter's data, Japan is the country that tweets the most about games. The United States came second, followed by South Korea, Thailand, and Brazil. 1.2 billion tweets about gaming were published on the platform, a rise of nearly 20% since last year.

Other Japanese topics have topped Twitter's rankings worldwide. Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You was the 6th most tweeted about movie in 2019. Hashtags #令和 ("Reiwa", the new Japanese era name) and #台風19号 (Typhoon Hagibis) were also in the top news-related hashtags worldwide, at number 2 and number 5 respectively. Actress Kanna Hashimoto ranked at number 8 for top actors worldwide. Tennis player Naomi Osaka ranked at number 3 for top female athletes, and football player Keisuke Honda ranked at number 9 for top male athletes.

Source: Twitter blog (Rishi Chadha), Washington Post (Gene Park)