Uta no Prince-sama Movie, Bloom Into You Lead TAAF 2019 Fan Vote

Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2020 (TAAF) is currently accepting votes to select the winning anime series and film for its fan category before the event kicks off in March.

People can vote via Twitter once per day until February 3. The choices are works that screened or aired between October 14, 2018 and September 30, 2019, for a total of 439 eligible anime works.

The awards' official website updates every day with the current rankings, but it does not list the specific number of votes for each anime. The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film is neck and neck with the Bloom Into You anime series. Bloom Into You began airing before the cut-off date but continued into December 2018. In third place is ongoing Shinkalion television anime.

The current top 10 are:

TAAF's guidelines allowing series that premiered before but aired through the release window has led to some series winning two years in a row, like Yuri!!! on Ice .

TAAF via Nijimen