Monster Mangaka Coolkyoushinja, OKAYADO Contribute Interspecies Reviewers Anthology Chapters

The unabashedly sexiest anime of the season is, hands down, Interspecies Reviewers . Amahara and masha 's manga series follows an intrepid trio as they decide to get a "taste" of their monstrous world's red light district. The premise has its appeal among monstergirl fans everywhere, and that includes Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid creator Coolkyoushinja and Monster Musume creator OKAYADO . They are just two of the creators contributing a chapter to the Interspecies Reviewers manga anthology.

Interspecies Reviewers Comic Anthology: Darkness includes art by masha , Z-Ton , Takunomi, and Gashigashi. Coolkyoushinja , OKAYADO , Daisuke Hiyama ( Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time ), Yoshiyuki Nishi ( Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ), Okuva, Karasu-chan, Ganmarei , Mahiro Takura, solopipB, Sindoll, Kagerō Kyūshi, Marimo Enda, Yūkirei, Kafun, Reiji Ishimura, Mikan Tokkyū, Morisu Nakamura, Nii Niitsu, and Kometsubu contributed chapters to the anthology.

The book was released on Thursday and the fourth volume of the Interspecies Reviewers reviews manga was released in Japan the same day.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder! From elves to succubi to cyclopes and more, the Interspecies Reviewers rate the red-light delights of all manner of monster girls…the only thing is, they can never agree on which species is the hottest!

The Interspecies Reviewers anime will premiere on AT-X on January 11 and is currently being promoted with a truck displaying ads for the show and manga.

You can spot the truck in Tokyo's Akihabara district until January 12 before it rolls into Shinjuku on January 13. The truck will then head to Osaka's Nanba and Nipponbashi shopping areas on January 15.

Funimation will stream the Interspecies Reviewers anime as it airs in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie