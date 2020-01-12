Actress Kanna Hashimoto Recommends Her Favorite Manga

Actress Kanna Hashimoto , who has performed in a number of live-action film adaptations of manga, spoke about her favorite manga in her radio show "Hashimoto Kanna no All Night Nippon" ( Kanna Hashimoto 's All-Night Japan" last Wednesday. In the program, she mentioned that she was currently following around 30 manga titles, and talked about some of her favorites.

Hashimoto's favorite manga is Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece . She said, "People who love manga always end up coming back to One Piece ." Other titles she recommended include Katsuhisa Minami's The Fable , Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy , Asakura George's Dance Dance Danseur , and Yumi Tamura 's Do not say mystery (pictured right).

Regarding Do not say mystery , she described Tamura as a "genius" and said that the plot and foreshadowing were so compelling that she found herself addicted to reading it. "Read it as soon as this radio show ends," she said.

Kanna Hashimoto performed as Ritsu in the Assassination Classroom live-action film, Kagura in Gintama , and Kaguya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War .

Source: NariNari.com