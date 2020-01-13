Sleep Beside Asuna and Alice in Sword Art Online Aliciation Lycoris Game

When you need a break from saving the virtual world, the Sword Art Online: Alicization : Lycoris game will let you get cozy with both Asuna and Alice at home. The "sleeping together" event scenes were revealed for the first time on Monday during the Sword Art Online New Year Special presentation.

The event will feature Asuna in a pink nightie and Alice in a two-piece sheer pair of pajamas.

Sword Art Online: Alicization : Lycoris < will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 22 in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia after it launches in Japan on May 21.

The game follows the same basic storyline as the Sword Art Online novel volumes 9 through 18 and the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime. However, the game does not follow the same route as the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld run that premiered in October. Instead, the game will branch off at that point into its own game route. The staff consulted with original creator Reki Kawahara , who wanted a game that depicts the original storyline, at least in the first half.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Play as series protagonist, Kirito, and become immersed in the “Underworld,” a mysterious virtual world set in the anime series' Alicization arc. Featuring epic battles, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; Kirito's journey through the latest Sword Art Online game is ready to begin. Following the events of the Sword Art Online Alicization anime series, Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris finds Kirito in a mysterious but familiar virtual world, “Underworld,” where A.I.s behave like humans. As players take control of Kirito, they will relive heart-pounding scenes from the series through intense combat. Players will also encounter fan favorite characters including Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and many more. A wide world awaits Kirito and his friends in this exciting adaptation to the Sword Art Online: Alicization series.

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan in October 2018 and streamed on Crunchyroll , Hulu , FunimationNow , and HIDIVE . The series is adapting the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara 's original novels and will air for four cours , or four quarters of a year. The first two cours aired from October to March, and the third cours , titled Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , premiered on October 12. The final cours will premiere in April.

Source: Dengeki Online,



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.