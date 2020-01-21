Lavie Vega Laptop Gets Anime Ad in February

Personal computer company NEC is taking an animated approach to push its new notebook PC, the Lavie Vega. The company will release an animated ad titled "CREATOKYO" in mid-February, but it already has a stellar cast and music line-up ready.

The ad's story takes place in a futuristic Shibuya where human labor is no longer necessary thanks to the advancement of artificial intelligence. Instead, creativity is respected. Young people form teams called "clouds" in order to quickly gain fame and fortune. Emphasis is put on the latest gear and rumors begin to spread about the mysterious tech "VEGA."

The ad will star Aoi Yūki ( My Hero Academia , Fire Force ) as Yūko, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Demon Slayer ) as Ayato, Teruyuki Tanzawa ( Haikyu!! ) as the "HH Posse", and Yū Akiba as Shibayan. The band Survive Said the Prophet ( Vinland Saga , Banana Fish ) performed the theme song "Heroine." 7ZEL designed the ad's characters. Shirogumi Inc. ( Dragon Quest Your Story ) and Studio Tulip are animating the ad.

The Lavie Vega notebook prices in at US$2,099 and is marketed as home hub for creatives.

Source: MoCa News