New Image Boards Show P.A. Works' Appare-Ranman! Anime's Breathtaking Detail

This spring P.A. Works will premiere its original anime series Appare-Ranman! If you haven't heard about it yet, the series follows a broke samurai and his equally financially-strapped engineer friend Appare. Together they decide to enter a Trans-American race in a steam-powered car in hopes of improving their money woes.

The turn-of-the-century story will take Appare, Kosame, and cast of colorful racers from Los Angeles to New York. New image boards by the anime's original character designer Ahndongshik gives a peek at some of the sites and action we'll get to see in the series, from towering skyscrapers to the crazy suped up cars racing across the country.

The anime will star Natsuki Hanae as Sorano Appare and Seiichirō Yamashita as Isshiki Kosame. Aoi Yūki , Sora Amamiya , Sōma Saitō , and Fumiko Orikasa round out the cast.

Takeshi Kikuchi and Daijō Kudō are credited with project planning, with APPERRACING credited with the original story concept. Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Crayon Shin-chan films) is directing, supervising the series scripts, and credited with the original story drafts. Yurie Oohigashi is designing the characters based on the original designs by Ahndongshik ( Dongshik Ahn , Gagoze ), as well as serving as chief animation director. Shiho Takeuchi is drawing the mechanical designs.

Miho Sugiura is directing the art, and Satoshi Namiki is the compositing director of photography. Naomi Nakano is the color key artist, and Motonari Ichikawa is directing the 3D. Ayumu Takahashi is editing. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden , YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. ) is composing the music at Lantis .

Source: Comic Natalie