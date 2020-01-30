Anime Girls Search for Valentine's Day Love in Eve Music Video

Japanese singer and a Vocaloid song cover artist Eve has had multiple animated music videos, two helmed by Wit Studio . His latest music video is two-fold; it promotes Eve's single "kokoroyoho" (Heart Forecast) and Lotte's Ghana Pink Chocolate bars.

In the ad, three friends pine over their respective crushes and try to come up with the perfect Valentine's Day chocolate.

Like Eve's previous music videos, Nobutaka Yoda ( your name. ,, Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Takarajima trailer director) directed the video. Atsushi Saito ( Black Fox ) designed the characters and ENISHIYA Inc. ( Weathering With You commercials) produced the animation.

Eve's new album Smile will be released on February 12 in special and standard editions. The "Smile Edition" includes the CD, a DVD, and a booklet in a special box.