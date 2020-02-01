Rose of Versailles Goods to be Sold at French Painting Exhibit

Kyushu National Museum's exhibit to run from February 4 to March 29

Merchandise from Riyoko Ikeda 's iconic classic shojo manga series Rose of Versailles will be sold at the latest French painting exhibit at the Kyushu National Museum.

The exhibit, which is titled "Through the Eyes of René Huyghe: The Splendor of French Paintings — Formation and Transformation of the 'Grande Manière,'" will run from February 4 to March 29. Kyushu National Museum's English website describes the exhibit as follows:

Kyushu National Museum is pleased to be hosting this exhibition featuring works from three of the greatest centuries in the history of French painting. Come see works by seventeenth-century French classical painters like Claude Lorrain, eighteenth-century Rococo painters like François Boucher and Élisabeth-Louise Vigée Le Brun, and nineteenth-century academic painters like William-Adolphe Bouguereau. Discover the formation of French classical art, also known as the grande manière, and witness how it developed and eventually lead up to the birth of Impressionism.

Ikeda launched the original Rose of Versailles manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Margaret magazine in 1972. The series is set in the intrigue-filled court of Queen Marie Antoinette before and during the upheavals of the French Revolution of the late 1700s.

The Rose of Versailles goods to be sold at the exhibit include four types of clear files and notepads. The costumes of Marie Antoinette and Hans Axel von Fersen from the popular Takarazuka musical adaptation of Rose of Versailles will also be on display.

Source: Comic Natalie