The case files of Jeweler Richard Voice Actor Yūma Uchida Makes the Anime's Royal Milk Tea

Avex Pictures posted the first in a series of cooking videos featuring voice actor Yūma Uchida on Thursday. In the four-minute video, Uchida creates the royal milk tea depicted in the The case files of Jeweler Richard anime.

After following a simple recipe to make the tea in approximately three minutes, Uchida takes a sip of his own creation and is impressed with how well he managed to recreate it.

There are two more videos planned for the cooking series. In the second and third videos, Uchida will tackle "a certain sweet" that is depicted in the anime.

Uchida plays Seigi Nakata in The case files of Jeweler Richard . The "heartwarming jewel mystery" series centers on the handsome jewelry appraiser Richard Ranashinha Dvorpian and the bright and cheerful college student Seigi Nakata as they uncover the hidden messages that lies within jewels. The anime premiered in Japan on January 9.

[Via Nijimen]