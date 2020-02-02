Hold Your Sacred Texts Like Gilgamesh with Fate/Grand Order Book Covers

Got a really important book that you want to show off like a king? The Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia anime is releasing a book cover that resembles the stone slab that Caster Gilgamesh holds as part of its lineup of 15 new merch items. The book cover will be compatible with books up to 152mm tall and comes with an inner belt to keep your book firmly strapped in.

Another new item is the black gloves that Ritsuka wears in the anime, which can be worn while using the touch screen of your smartphone. Other items includes card cases, T-shirts, mugs, hoodies, and bags with various character art printed on them. Characters represented include the mascot character Fou, heroine Mash, and other popular characters such as Ishtar and Ereshkigal.

The items are available for pre-order on Cospa 's online store and are expected to ship in April. They will also be available for early purchase at Cospa 's booth at the winter Wonder Festival 2020 held on February 9 at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba.

The Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia anime premiered in Japan on October 5. The series will air for 21 episodes until March 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie