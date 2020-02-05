Smile Down the Runway Collaborates with Real Fashion Brands

Latest collaboration image shows Chiyuki wearing Anna Sui necklace

The fashion-themed Smile Down the Runway anime has been unveiling images of its heroine and aspiring model Chiyuki Fujito wearing items created by real-life fashion brands. These images are being uploaded onto a website called "Mille Neige," which is named after the modeling agency founded by Chiyuki's father within the story. On Friday, the website posted its third tie-up image, which shows Chiyuki wearing an Anna Sui necklace.

The previous two tie-up images with earth music&ecology and koé are also shown below:

The rest of the website has other fun details, like a list of modeling jobs that Chiyuki has accomplished so far. The company brief also lists "Kenji Fujito" as the president, the name of Chiyuki's father.

The Smile Down the Runway manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2017 as Kotoba Inoya 's debut work. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in the USA, and it describes the story:

Chiyuki Fujito has a dream: to become a Paris Collection model. The problem is, she's too short to be a model, and everyone around her tells her so! But no matter what they say, she won't give up. Her classmate, a poor student named Ikuto Tsumura, also has a dream: to become a fashion designer. One day Chiyuki tells him that it's “probably impossible” for him, causing him to consider giving it up … ?! This is the story of two individuals wholeheartedly chasing after their dreams in spite of all the negativity that comes after them!

The anime premiered in Japan on January 10.

